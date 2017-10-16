Tribal Groups to Celebrate Partnership for Protection from Major Mines
ANCHORAGE, AK – The United Tribes of Bristol Bay (UTBB) and Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission (SEITC) will host a joint reception on October 18 to formalize and celebrate their unified efforts to protect their indigenous ways of life that are threatened by destructive mega-mines proposed in their respective regions.
The reception will include the signing of an MOA formalizing their partnership and updates on the mining threats in each region. Together, the two groups include 29 of federally-recognized Tribes. Attendees are expected to include residents from each region who are in town for the Alaska Federation of Natives, as well as Anchorage-based supporters.
The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Chart Room at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Anchorage.