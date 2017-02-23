Trio of Dillingham Snow-Machiners Located Successfully

Alaska Native News Feb 23, 2017.

Troopers revealed via trooper dispatch that the search for three snow machiners in the Dillingham-Kolignakek area, has concluded successfully.

Troopers were notified at 3:05 pm on Wednesday, that three snow-machiners were overdue in arriving at Kolignakek from a trip from Dillingham. Air and ground assets were deployed in an effort to locate them. They had left Dillingham at 11 am on Wednesday.

AST identified the three travelers as Joe Hiratsuka age 81, Thomas Hiratsuka age 58, and Katherine Nielsen age 48, all of Dillingham. The three departed on three machines.

At 9:54, troopers reported, the three were located, given gas, and they proceeded back to Dillingham under their own power. The trio reported no injuries.





