Trooper BCon Training Saves Anchor Point Man’s Life

Anchor Point and Soldotna-based troopers credit Blood Control training (BCon) as a factor in saving the life of an Anchor Point man who suffered an accidental gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers received a report of an accidental gunshot wound near Anchor Point at 2:14 pm on Sunday. When they responded to the location on Lem Road, they found an Anchor Point man, identified as Joshua Hegna, laying in the roadway in a pool of blood.
The two troopers, who had arrived at the scene prior to EMS, administered aid, applying a tourniquet to the victim’s injured extremity and successfully staunched the flow of blood.
Hegna was transported to the South Peninsula Hospital by EMS. His condition is no longer life-threatening, troopers report.