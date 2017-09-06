Trooper BCon Training Saves Anchor Point Man’s Life

Alaska Native News Sep 6, 2017.

Anchor Point and Soldotna-based troopers credit Blood Control training (BCon) as a factor in saving the life of an Anchor Point man who suffered an accidental gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers received a report of an accidental gunshot wound near Anchor Point at 2:14 pm on Sunday. When they responded to the location on Lem Road, they found an Anchor Point man, identified as Joshua Hegna, laying in the roadway in a pool of blood.

The two troopers, who had arrived at the scene prior to EMS, administered aid, applying a tourniquet to the victim’s injured extremity and successfully staunched the flow of blood.

Hegna was transported to the South Peninsula Hospital by EMS. His condition is no longer life-threatening, troopers report.





