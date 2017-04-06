Troopers, APD Seek Man in Connection with Beluga Point Gunfire Incident

Alaska Native News Apr 6, 2017.
Troopers and Anchorage police are seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeau. Image-AST

Troopers and Anchorage police are seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeau. Image-AST

Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage police responded to mile 110 of the Seward Highway in response to a report of “a distraught male who fired gunshots from a handgun and threatened a citizen” late Wednesday night, APD reported.

Troopers and police attempted to contact the man, identified as 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeau near the pull-out at Beluga Point at just after 8 pn on Wednesday.APD SWAT and AST SERT would later respond to the location and close down the Seward Highway due to public safety concerns.

A warrant was issued and during the early morning hours of Thursday for Assault III and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV. Law enforcement personnel began a ground search for Thibodeau on Thursday, but were unable to locate him.

By 9:25 am, the Seward Highway was re-opened. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene and has taken over case responsibility.

Because Thibodeau’s whereabouts are unknown, authorities are asking anyone with information regarding possible whereabouts of Thibodeau to contact Alaska State Troopers at 262-4453 or Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900.


Related Articles:

Trooper Draws, Fires on Armed ‘Despondent’ Motorist on Sterling Highway Anchorage Husband of Missing Woman Now Charged with Murder The crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk transfers the victim of the Chiniak Highway ATVV rollover to EMS at the Lilly Lake Seaplane Base in Kodiak. Image-Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker | USCGCoast Guard Transports Injured Teen ATV Rider from Chiniak Highway Anchorage Police are seeking the whereabouts of William Burgess and Serge Azede II. Images-Anchorage Police Department.UPDATE: Two in Custody, One Still At Large in August 14th Kidnapping Case