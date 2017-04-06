Troopers, APD Seek Man in Connection with Beluga Point Gunfire Incident

Alaska Native News Apr 6, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage police responded to mile 110 of the Seward Highway in response to a report of “a distraught male who fired gunshots from a handgun and threatened a citizen” late Wednesday night, APD reported.

Troopers and police attempted to contact the man, identified as 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeau near the pull-out at Beluga Point at just after 8 pn on Wednesday.APD SWAT and AST SERT would later respond to the location and close down the Seward Highway due to public safety concerns.

A warrant was issued and during the early morning hours of Thursday for Assault III and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV. Law enforcement personnel began a ground search for Thibodeau on Thursday, but were unable to locate him.

By 9:25 am, the Seward Highway was re-opened. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene and has taken over case responsibility.

Because Thibodeau’s whereabouts are unknown, authorities are asking anyone with information regarding possible whereabouts of Thibodeau to contact Alaska State Troopers at 262-4453 or Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900.





