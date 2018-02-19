Troopers Apprehend Fairbanks man after Armed Robbery, Assault Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2018.

A victim in Fairbanks reported to Fairbanks based Alaska State troopers on Saturday morning, that he had been robbed at gunpoint while in his vehicle.

The robber forced the victim to relinquish his wallet, and ordered out of his vehicle as the suspect pointed a firearm at him. As the victim ran from the scene the robber fired off a round, the victim reported. The victim reported no injuries.

The victim gave AST a detailed description of the suspect, as well as identifying information on his vehicle. Alaska State troopers and Alaska wildlife troopers responded to the area and soon located the man’s stolen vehicle.

Troopers arrested 20-year-old Ethan Wiehl-Ortiz, of Fairbanks and charged him with Robbery I And Assault III. Ortiz was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





