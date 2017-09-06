Troopers Arrest Akiachak Tribal Police Chief on Multiple Assault Charges

Alaska Native News Sep 6, 2017.

AST in Bethel reports that on Monday night, they received a report of an assault incident with multiple victims in the village of Akiachak, upriver from Bethel, that resulted in the arrest of Tribal Police Chief John Snyder.

According to the the report posted on the trooper dispatch, Chief Snyder assaulted multiple family members in his residence, first strangling one, then pulling a firearm on two more.

Troopers say that Snyder was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Bethel-based troopers placed Snyder under arrest and transported him to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Assault I, II, III, and IV, as well as Misconduct Involving Weapons IV and Reckless Endangerment.





