Troopers Arrest Car Thief Walking Away from Accident Scene

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2017.

Troopers arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle after he got it stuck in a swampy area on Sunday night, the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers responded to the area of Nelson Road and Rabbit Slough at 9:30 pm on Sunday night after receiving a complaint from a motorist there.

According to the motorist’s complaint, a 2016 Kia Soul passed them on the highway “at a high rate off speed.” But, then, the vehicle went off the road and got stuck in a swampy area along the road.

When troopers arrived at the location, they found the occupants of the vehicle walking away from the scene. When troopers investigated the VIN number on the vehicle, it came back as stolen out of Anchorage.

Troopers contacted the subjects and determined the driver to be 24-year-old Gabriel Mortera of Anchorage. He was placed under arrest for Vehicle Theft I and Theft II and transported to Mat-Su Pretrial.





