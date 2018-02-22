Troopers Arrest Fairbanks Man Passed Out behind Wheel at Holiday Gas Station

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers placed a Fairbanks man under arrest on DUI and other charges after responding to a call on Geist Road early Thursday morning, the dispatch reports.

Fairbanks-based troopers responded to the Holiday Gas Station on Geist Road after receiving a call reporting a man passed out behind the wheel at that location at 5:47 am on Thursday. When they responded, they contacted 53-year-old Neil Givens in his vehicle, troopers say.

The AST investigation found that Givens had been operating his vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances. As a result, Givens was placed under arrest for DUI, Driving with License Revoked, Driving in Violation of License Limitations, and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances IV x2.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges with his bail set at $1,000.





