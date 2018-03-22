Troopers Arrest February Burglar Suspect at Whiskey Gulch

Alaska Native News Mar 22, 2018.

AST opened an investigation into a burglary off of Cottonwood Lane in Anchor Point on February 11th and found that during a month’s period, the residence and its garage had been plundered at least three times. On Wednesday, troopers arrested one of the men responsible.

After a thorough investigation and through interviews with community members, troopers identified two suspects, 43-year-old Cimmaron Tangman and 32-year-old Dellan Vanbuskirk, both of Anchor Point. A warrant was requested and issued for the burglaries.

On Wednesday, while on patrol, troopers saw a vehicle that was known to be frequently driven by Tangman parked at the Whiskey Gulch Beach Access. Troopers walked down to the beach and were able to contact Tangman at a camper. They served Tangman with the active warrant on charges of Burglary I and II and Theft II. He was arrested and transported to the Homer Jail.

Vanbuskirk has yet to be contacted.





