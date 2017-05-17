Troopers Arrest Houston Man after he Assaults Man with Wrench During Theft

Alaska Native News May 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers with the Criminal Suppression Unit responded to a disturbance call on Lakeway Loop in Houston on Tuesday to find a male property owner with injuries at 4:18 pm.

According to the report, the property owner had found a man, later identified as JT Thompson, age 25, of Houston, on his property attempting to steal items. The homeowner confronted the suspect and a fight broke out. During the altercation, the thief struck the homeowner with a wrench then led the scene.

Just over 2 hours later, at 6:27 pm, troopers located Thompson walking along Cattail Drive in Big Lake and placed him under arrest on charges of Robbery I, Assault III, Attempted Theft III. He was also found to be the subject of two outstanding felony warrants for failure to comply on the original charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft II.

Thompson was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail.





