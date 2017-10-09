Troopers Arrest Kasilof Man at Gas Station Wanted on Warrants Totaling $136,000

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

A 23-year-old Kasilof man was contacted while at a Kasilof gas station on Thursday and was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants totaling an astounding $136,000, the troopers reported on Friday.

Troopers contacted 23-year-old Clayton R. Nelson at the Kasilof Riverview Tesoro gas station. A check of APSIN/NCIC by troopers found that he had 19 open, or re-opened cases on the court dockets.

The cases included several cases of Assault Iv, Assault III, Criminal Mischief IV, Drug Possession, DUI, Vehicle Theft, Theft and Felony Eluding. Many of the cases involved failure to appear.

As a result, Nelson was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there to await arraignment on the myriad of charges.





