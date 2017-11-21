Troopers Arrest Parks Highway Hit-and-Run Driver on Felony DUI Charges

Alaska Native News Nov 21, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that they have taken a Wasilla driver into custody on Felony DUI charges after a report of a hit-and-run in the Wasilla area on Monday night.

Troopers patrolling in the role of safety corridor traffic enforcement received a report of a hit-and-run at mile 49 of the Parks Highway at 9:50 pm on Monday night and after being provided with a description, located the suspect vehicle, a white 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix at mile 45 of the highway.

Troopers contacted the driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Nicole Robinson, and determined that she was driving under the influence. During the investigation, Robinson refused to provide a breath sample to investigators.

A check of Robinson’s status, showed that she had been convicted twice in the preceding 10 years, and so, was charged with felony DUI and refusal.





She was transported to Palmer, where she was remanded at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held there on $7,500 bail and a court-approved third party custodian stipulation.