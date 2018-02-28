Troopers Arrest Soldotna Man on Obstruction Warrant in Connection to Kidnapping Case

Alaska Native News Feb 28, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers arrested a man known to have active arrest warrants as they were driving past a residence in Soldotna on Monday. the trooper dispatch revealed on Wednesday morning.

At 10:27 pm on Monday night, while patrolling, troopers saw 41-year-old Dustin Schirf, who was known to the officers to have an outstanding arrest warrant calling for his arrest, near a residence, and so stopped and made contact with him.

Subsequent to contact, Schirf was taken into custody without incident on the warrant, issued for Obstruction of a Court Order on charges of Kidnapping, Assault II, Assault III, and Assault IV in a May 2017 case.

Schirf had been scheduled in court on February 14th, but failed to appear, which resulted in the warrant being issued.

He is being held without bail at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





