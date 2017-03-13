Troopers Arrest Wasilla Man Asleep Behind Wheel at Traffic Light for DUI-Drugs

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2017.

Troopers responded to a report of a REDDI vehicle on Hyer Road in Wasilla after receiving several 911 calls on March 6th, troopers said on Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Wasilla resident, Joshua Beasley, asleep at the wheel at a stop light.

The ensuing trooper investigation found that Beasley had been operating his vehicle “while under the influence of a controlled substance and with a revoked license.”

As a result, troopers report that Beasley was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of DUI-Drugs and Driving with a Revoked License. His bail was set at $500 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.





