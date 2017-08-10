Troopers ask Public for whereabouts of Wanted Koliganek Man

Alaska Native News Aug 10, 2017.

An arrest warrant was issued on a Koliganek man following an early morning assault incident on Wednesday, troopers report.

According to the report, 25-year-old Sean Nelson assaulted a family member in the village of Koliganek late last night, and at 25 minutes past midnight this morning, the Village Public Safety Officer in the community was notified of the incident.

The VPSO responded and investigated the assault and found that Nelson had caused “physical injury” to the victim, who was a family member. Nelson was not at the residence when the VPSO arrive, and so, could not be taken into custody.

Troopers based in Dillingham responded to the community this morning to search for Nelson, who is on felony parole stemming from an Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor III/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor conviction early in 2016. They were unsuccessful in their search.

AST is urging anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham at (907) 842-5641.





