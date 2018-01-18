Troopers Bust Two in 16 Pound Meth/Heroin Interdiction

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2018.

The Alaska State Troopers report that the drug bust case that played out on Friday and Saturday that netted two Anchorage individuals and several pounds of methamphetamines and heroin is now a federal case to be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

As a result, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that the two suspects apprehended in the drug case, Wilton Eugene Toney, age 62, and Denita Ann Love, age 58, also known as Denita Ann Solitaire, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug conspiracy.

It was on January 12th that law enforcement, comprised of SDEU-Mat-Su and the DEA, conducted parcel interdictions at the FedEx main Anchorage hub and seized two parcels that were found to contain approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin. The following day, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled delivery of the packages to the Barratt Inn Anchorage Airport on Spenard Road. After delivering the parcels off in the lobby, the officers observed Toney take the parcels up to his hotel room.

Enforcement converged on the room occupied by Toney and Love/Solitaire. A search warrant for the hotel room would find additional amounts of meth and heroin as well as a scale, cash, and three firearms.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $1.2 million.

The two suspects were taken into federal custody, and their cases handed off to the U.S. Attorney’s office.