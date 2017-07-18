Troopers Chase Down, Arrest Wasilla Thief

Alaska Native News Jul 18, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers chased down a Wasilla man and took him into custody after a report of a suspect breaking into vehicles and stealing items on Monday.

AST responded to Paddock Drive in Wasilla at 4:44 am on Monday after receiving a report of theft from a vehicle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they observed the suspect, who was still in the area. When the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Venny Perez, of Wasilla, saw troopers, he attempted to flee on foot.

Troopers chased Perez down and took him into custody.

The ensuing investigation at the scene found that Perez had stolen approximately $850 worth of items from three vehicles that he had broken into.

Perez was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with his bail set at at $500.





