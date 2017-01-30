Troopers Clear Debris from North Tongass Highway, Arrest Driver

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2017.

Ketchikan-based troopers responded to mile five of the North Tongass Highway to investigate a probable collision there and cleaned up debris from on the highway early Sunday morning.

The trooper dispatch reports that troopers responded to that location at 4:08 am on Sunday morning to find “what appeared to have been a motor vehicle collision where a vehicle drove into the ditch and collided with a rock wall,” the trooper dispatch said on Sunday.

Troopers on the scene reported that “Debris was scattered across both lanes of travel causing a traffic hazard.”

After clearing the roadway, troopers searched for the vehicle that was involved in the crash. They would later locate a 2000 Chevy flatbed with “substantial frontend damage” less than a mile away. When found, the driver was not with the vehicle, but he would be located a short distance away. WHen found, 20-year-old Nikolas Perry was discovered to be intoxicated, and so, was arrested for DUI. In addition to the DUI charges, Perry was also charged with Failure to Give Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Felony Probation Violations.

Perry was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center, where he was remanded on the charges.





