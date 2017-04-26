Troopers Continue to Seek Info on Missing Four-Year-Old Charlie Burdette

Alaska Native News Apr 26, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers continue to seek information on the whereabouts of a four year-old girl and her father that have been out of contact since March 21st.

Troopers continue to look for four-year-old Charlie Burdette and her 57-year-old father, Raymond Martin, of Wasilla. Martin was to relinquish custody of the young girl last month, but, failed to do so. OCS contacted troopers to request assistance.

AST released a Missing Person Bulletin on Tuesday in efforts to locate the father/daughter duo. That bulletin can be seen below.

Missing Persons Bulletin for Charlie Burdette and her father Raymond Martin. Image-AST

That bulletin can also be viewed and/or downloaded at http://dps.alaska.gov/AST/abi/docs/bulletins/Burdette.pdf

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie or Raymond Martin are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Troopers in the Valley can be contacted at 352-5401.


