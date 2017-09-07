Troopers Continue to Seek Information on Missing Texas Man

Alaska Native News Sep 7, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers continue to investigate the disappearance of a Texas man who went missing on Saturday, September 2nd, troopers said today.

AST received a report of the missing man, John “Clint” Griffith at 3 pm on September 2nd after he didn’t show up for work in Anchor Point, and had not been heard from.

During the investigation into his disappearance, it was found that Griffith was last seen at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Homer at just before 11:30 am that day. When last seen, Griffith was wearing a blue T-shirt and what is believed to have been blue jeans.

It was reported that Griffith did not have access to a vehicle, and so, was probably walking or perhaps hitch-hiking.

It was also revealed that Griffith was to catch a flight back to Texas on September 4th, but, failed to show up for his flight.

AST is asking anyone that may have picked up Griffith hitchhiking or saw him hitchhiking or walking after 11:30 am on Saturday, September 2nd, to please contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453.





