Troopers Deem Perryville Death of Elder a Homicide

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2018.

Alaska State troopers flew into Perryville on Monday to investigate a suspicious death in that community that was discovered on Sunday morning.

The caller reported to AST at 7 am Sunday that 70-year-old Marvin Yagie, of Perryville, was found deceased after having been threatened and attacked earlier in the morning by his grandson.

Because of poor weather conditions, troopers were unable to gain access to the village from King Salmon on Sunday. On Monday troopers got into Perryville and initiated their investigation and spoke to witnesses.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw 21-year-old Brandon Yagie “physically attack” the elder Yagie twice during the early morning hours on Sunday. The witnesses reported that they had tried to intervene, but B Yagie threatened them and they fled for their own safety. Those witnesses would later contact troopers after discovering M Yagie’s body.

Following their investigation and witness interviews, troopers took B Yagie into custody and transported him to King Salmon where he was remanded and charged with Murder II, Assault IV x2, and Evidence Tampering.





Marvin Yagie’s remains were flown to Anchorage to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The initial investigation reported that alcohol was a factor in the incident.