Troopers Investigate Assault, Sexual Assault in Lemon Creek Correctional Center

Troopers say that they received two calls to investigate two incidents at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau that occurred a half an hour apart on Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation revealed that at approximately a quarter after four on Tuesday afternoon, two inmates, a 41-year-old male, and a 28-year-old male got “into a physical altercation in the jail.”
As a result of that incident, the 41-year-old had to be transported to the Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. AST says that incident is under continuing investigation.
Approximately a half an hour later, at 4:51 pm, a 41-year-old inmate was said to have “touched a female prison staff member on the groin,” AST stated on the trooper dispatch.
AST reports that “A charge of Sexual Assault 2 is being forwarded to the Juneau District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”