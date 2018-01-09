Troopers Investigate Burglary/Theft from Remote Work Site in Willow

Alaska Native News Jan 9, 2018.

A caller reported a burglary/theft at a remote work site in Willow on Monday that cost the company $5,000 in stolen items and damages, troopers reported.

When troopers responded to the scene on Willow Fishhook Road in Willow, they opened an investigation that found that the suspects in the incident utilized a skid steer to transport items from the site to a second vehicle. When they did so, they damaged a fence after driving through it to get the stolen items from the worksite.

AST is looking at surveillance video from the site to identify possible suspects as a part of their on-going investigation.

Troopers are asking the public to contact them at 352-5401 if they feel they have information about this crime.





