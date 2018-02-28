Troopers Investigate Firearms Theft in Wasilla

- Home
Wasilla-based Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to an address on West Skyview Drive on Tuesday night after receiving a call in reporting a burglary/theft at 7:13 PM, the trooper dispatch revealed on Wednesday morning.
According to the homeowner at that location, a suspect, or suspects entered his home unlawfully and stole items that included three firearms and a knife. The value of the items is estimated at approximately $1250.
Troopers say that possible suspects have been identified in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Troopers at 373-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.