Troopers Investigate Reported Crash on Chena Hot Springs Road

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

Troopers received a report of a vehicle collision at mile 49 of the Chena Hot Springs Road at 6:34 pm on January 1, but would arrive at the scene to find no one there, they report.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles, all abandoned, but, no one on the scene.

When reported, the caller said that there may have been more than the three vehicles involved in the collision, but the additional vehicle, or vehicles, left the scene prior to trooper arrival.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information in the incident to please contact Fairbanks-based troopers at 451-5100.





