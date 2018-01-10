Troopers Investigate Theft from Palmer Home Under Construction

Alaska Native News Jan 10, 2018.

AST received a report of theft of a home under construction in the Palmer area on Tuesday morning that occurred within a timeframe of 9 pm the night before until 8 am that morning.

After receiving the call at 9:46 pm, troopers responded to the location and opened up an investigation. Their investigation found that someone had accessed the unoccupied home that is presently under construction, and stole materials and items that included power tools, plumbing fittings, a microwave and a toilet.

It is estimated that the value of the items stolen is approximately $2,200.

The investigation into the theft is continuing.





