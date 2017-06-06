Troopers Investigating Kalskag Tribal, Post Office Burglary

Alaska Native News Jun 6, 2017.

Aniak-based troopers continue to investigate a break-in and burglary at the Upper Kalskag Tribal building and United States Postal Service over the Memorial Day Weekend, AST revealed on trooper dispatch.

According to the report, troopers were notified about the break-in on May 30th at 8:14 am. The investigation determined that a laptop and beverages had been stolen from the premises and damage done to the facilities. Estimates on the value of stolen goods and damage are approximately $4,000.

Aniak troopers ask that anyone with information to call them at 907-675-4398.


