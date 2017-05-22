Troopers Investigating Suspicious Fire in Naukati

Alaska Native News May 22, 2017.

Prince of Wales troopers are seeking information concerning a Saturday evening fire in the community of Naukati that was reported at approximately 6 pm.

The investigation into the blaze that consumed a community building there, found that the fire was suspicious in nature. and had been set “in or near the building by unknown person(s),” the trooper dispatch reported.

A resident near where the fire occurred, saw the smoke eminating from the structure, and along with other community members were able to contain the fire to the building and immediate area.

The building, which was not insured, was a total loss.

Troopers ask that anyone with information in this case to call them at (907) 826-2918.





