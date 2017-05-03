Troopers Investigation Break-In/Theft at Salvation Army Thrift Store

Alaska Native News May 3, 2017.

Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers are seeking information of a break-in and theft from the Salvation Army Thrift Store that was reported at 8:21 am on Monday.

According to the post on the trooper dispatch, the investigation revealed that an unknown person/persons gained access into the thrift store by breaking out the front window. Once inside, the thief/thieves stole the charitable donation jar containing approximately $25 which was on the counter.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to please contact them at at 486-4121 or Kodiak Crime Stoppers at 486-3113.





