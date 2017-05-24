Troopers Locate Suspect on Fairbanks Roof Following Chase

Alaska Native News May 24, 2017.

Fairbanks troopers, on patrol on Tuesday morning, spotted a driver they knew to have an outstanding no bail warrant, attempted to pull over the vehicle without luck.

As troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver in the suspect vehicle, rather than come to a halt, sped away. North Pole and Fairbanks police joined the troopers in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a stop. But, at 7:54 am, as the vehicle reached Fairbanks city limits, the chase was aborted for public safety concerns.

Troopers continued their investigation, and determined that the driver, 40-year-old Michael W. Bracht, of Fairbanks, might possibly go to a private residence off of Loftus Road.

When troopers traveled to that location, they found Bracht on the roof of the residence.

Bracht climbed off the roof using a ladder, and gave up without further incident. He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded on the warrant and a new charge of Eluding with no bail set.





