Troopers Make Arrest in Houston ATV Trail Homicide

Alaska Native News Nov 20, 2017.

ka State Troopers report that they have made an arrest in the case regarding the homicide death of 32-Patrick McMullen, who was found dead on an ATV trail near mile 59 of the Parks Highway in Houston on November 2nd.

While AST has not revealed how McMullen was killed or any other details, they report that after a two-week and a half investigation, they have a suspect, 37-year-old Justin A. Brunsvold, in custody in connection with the crime.

McMullen body was found at the location on the Parks Highway a short distance from his vehicle was parked in a pullout along the highway. It was determined that he was killed sometime after 9 pm on November 1st.

Brunsvold is presently in custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and being held on $100,000 and a Court Approved Third party Custodian.

