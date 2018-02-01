Widgetized Section

Troopers Make Arrest in July 17th Ivanoff Bay Murder Case

Alaska Native News Feb 1, 2018.
AST reported today that they have made an arrest in the July shooting death of 31-year-old Joseph Peterson, pictured here. Image-Facebook profiles

AST reports that they have made progress in the murder case that took place in Ivanoff Bay that cost 31-year-old Joseph Peterson his life on the night of July 16th-17th of last year.

Troopers, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and Wildlife Troopers responded to the scene in Ivanof Bay after a report of a shooting there that they received at 1:38 am on July 17th. An investigation was initiated and Peterson’s next of kin were notified.

On January 25th of this year, after a 6-month investigation, an Anchorage Court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Ole Shangin for the murder of Peterson. On Wednesday, King Salmon-based troopers traveled to Perryville and took Shangin into custody without incident.

Shangin was transported to King Salmon and remanded to the jail there with no bail set. He is currently awaiting arraignment.


