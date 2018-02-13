Troopers Nab Fleeing Anchorage Man on Outstanding Warrants, Drug Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2018.

On Sunday night, troopers on patrol on Yenlo in Wasilla, stopped and contacted a man walking near Carrs, only to have him give them false information as to his identity before attempting to flee on foot.

Troopers gave chase for a short distance before they caught up to, and took the suspect into custody. AST correctly identified the suspect as 26-year-old Zachary McCreery of Anchorage., and he would be found to have two outstanding felony arrest warrants for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, Misconduct Involving Weapons III and Theft II.

A search warrant was requested and granted allowing troopers to investigate the contents of McCreery’s backpack. When searched, the backpack was found to contain a “small amount of a controlled substance,” troopers reported.

McCreery was arrested on the outstanding warrants, as well as new charges of False Information, Disorderly Conduct, and MICS IV. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.





