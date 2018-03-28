Troopers Nab Suspected Car Thief Snoozing in Stolen Ride

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon at 7:34 am on Monday

The initial investigation found that the vehicle with the plates GZY148 was stolen sometime between the hours of 12 midnight and 7:30 am on Monday morning from the East Palmdale Drive area in Wasilla. Palmer-based Troopers provided a detailed description of the vehicle and asked the public to report any sightings or other information on the vehicle.

Apparently, the advisory put out was successful. At 8:51 pm on Tuesday night, a caller reported to troopers the location of the stolen truck. Troopers responded to the area reported at a residence off of Alvin’s Alley in Wasilla.


When they arrived, they located the stolen truck. Upon closer inspection, they observed a person sleeping in the back seat of the truck. The person in the truck was identified as 28-year-old Cody Killerbrew of Wasilla.

A background check would determine that Killerbrew was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation on the original charges of Theft II, Burglary I, Escape III, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.

Killerbrew was arrested and transported to the Mat_Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer and held without bail. He was also charged with Theft II.

