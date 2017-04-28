Troopers Nab Two after Chase onto Ninilchik Beach

Alaska Native News Apr 28, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Friday that they had apprehended two suspected car thieves that were reported driving in a stolen vehicle on the Sterling Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the reported location near Anchor Point at approximately 3:30 pm. They located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop, but the driver took the troopers on a chase instead.

The suspects, later identified as 27-year-old Randall Igou and Jeremy Watson, age 37, of Homer, led the pursuing troopers through the village of Ninilchik and onto the beach below the village. Once on the beach, the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

An investigation of the vehicle would yield a stolen weapon.

Troopers, soon after, would apprehend the two suspects as they climbed a cliff off of the beach.

Both were arrested for Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Igou was also charged with Failure to Stop I, and Reckless Driving.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is continuing.





