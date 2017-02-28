Troopers Net Two in Wasilla for Burglary

Alaska Native News Feb 28, 2017.

A trooper response to a burglary-in-progress call resulted in the apprehension of two Wasilla individuals on Monday evening, troopers report.

At 8:54 pm on Monday night, troopers received a report of a burglary-in-progress on Swan Drive in Wasilla and immediately responded.

Witnesses would report that a light-colored Chevy pickup was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. A troopers spotted the suspect vehicle on Vine Road near Cruiser and conducted a traffic stop.

But, the two suspects, later identified as Brent and Mary Nichols, both of Wasilla, attempted to flee on foot. The trooper was able to apprehend both of them and transported both to Palmer, where they were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

Both were charged with Burglary II and Theft II. B. Nichols was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief III and Driving While License Revoked.

Bail was set at $1,750 for each.





