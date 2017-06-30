Troopers Recover $25,000 boat Following Big Lake Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Jun 30, 2017.

Troopers report that as the result of their investigation, a $25,000 boat and other items were recovered from thefts in the Big Lake area on Thursday.

AST and the Criminal Suppression Unit opened an investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts that took place at cabins in the Big Lake area on Tuesday.

On Thursday, troopers contacted 28-year-old Justis Holbrook during a traffic stop at Big Lake Road and Hollywood Road. As a result, aboat, a handgun and other items stolen in the past few days were recovered.

Holbrook was taken into custody, and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Center on two counts of Burglary I, Burglary II, Theft I, Theft II x2, Vehicle Theft II x2, and Theft III. He was held without bail.

Troopers say the investigation is continuing and further charges may be in the offing.





