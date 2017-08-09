Troopers Recover 42 iPads Stolen from Tok School

Alaska Native News Aug 9, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that iPads stolen in a burglary of the Tok school have been recovered by troopers in Northway.

At just before 6 pm on Tuesday, an employee at the Tok School reported that someone had entered the school and made off with 42 iPads. The value of the tablets was estimated at approximately $9,240.

Troopers opened an investigation into the burglary and theft and,in short time, identified a suspect in the case. The suspect, a juvenile, was contacted, and the iPads were recovered by Northway-based troopers.

Charges of Burglary II, Theft II and Criminal Mischief will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice, troopers stated in the trooper dispatch.

The juvenile was released to parents.





