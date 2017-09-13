Troopers Recover Remains from Mouth of Kenai River

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

AST revealed that they had been contacted on Tuesday evening in reference to a body found washed up on the North Shore on the Kenai Peninsula.

Troopers responded to the scene and took possession of the remains from the mouth of the Kenai River.

The remains of the person remains unidentified. The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.

Troopers have revealed no further information in this case.





