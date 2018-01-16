Troopers Recover Stolen Trailer During Wasilla Follow-Up

Alaska Native News Jan 16, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers say they scooped up a theft suspect who was wanted for probation violation warrants early Tuesday morning during a follow-up investigation.

Troopers went to an address on Leora Street in Wasilla, and while there, contacted 38-year-old Billy Murray, of Anchorage. A background check would show that Murray was wanted on two warrants, and so was taken into custody.

During the investigation at 3:30 am, a trailer that was reported stolen from near the Wasilla Business Park Ct. The trailer, a gray 14-foot Diamond C White Spruce Utility Trailer, worth $3,400, was found missing at 12:45 pm and reported at 2:16 pm on Monday.





The trailer was impounded for further investigation.