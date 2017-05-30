Troopers Respond to Buskin River Fight, Arrest One

Alaska Native News May 30, 2017.

Troopers responded to the Buskin River Campground in Kodiak on Monday night after receiving a fight in progress call from that location at approximately 8:30 pm.

When they arrived and conducted an investigation into the incident. They found that family members were attempting to stop 31-year-old Totoa Tavita from leaving the area in an automobile while intoxicated and a fight broke out.

Because he did not leave in his vehicle, and instead getting into the altercation, Tavita was not charged with DUI. But, troopers found that Tavita had a Domestic Violence Protection Order issued out of a Washington Court concerning a family member that was at the location.

According to the order, Tavita was not to have direct or indirect contact with the petitioner of the DVPO, as a result, Tavita was placed under arrest for the DVPO and transported and remanded to the Kodiak Jail.


