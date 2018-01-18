Troopers Respond to Spring Creek Inmate Disturbance

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers and the Department of Corrections have opened an investigation into a disturbance involving a large group of inmates at the Spring Creek Correctional Center outside of Seward on Wednesday.

It was approximately 3:18 pm on Wednesday that Seward-based AST were contacted and a response was initiated to the correctional center. But, prior to AST arrival, the DOC staff was able to bring the incident under control.

Four inmates from the facility suffered injuries and were treated at the hospital.

Further details of the disturbance have yet to be released.





