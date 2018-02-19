Troopers Search for New Stuyahok Man Wanted on Sexual Assault Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2018.

On Wednesday last week, a New Stuyahok man who was on felony probation was reported to the VPSO as having sent threatening text messages to a woman in the community.

Moxie Andrew III was contacted by the VPSO and subsequently taken into custody. According to the trooper dispatch, early that morning, Andrew had physically and sexually assaulted that woman, and then later sent her a threatening message.

According to the report, Andrew was charged with Sexual Assault II, Assault IV-DV, and two counts of Harassment and remanded to the New SStuyahok jail. The following morning, Andrew broke out of the holding cell and fled the scene.

Andrew’s victim was informed of his escape, as were other members of the community, as well as nearby communities and the media. Attempts to locate Andrew have been unsuccessful.





