Troopers Search for Togiak Man who Escaped from Jail

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

Troopers say that a 27-year-old Togiak man escaped from custody in Togiak shortly after his arrest on Saturday.

27-year-old Justin Forbes escaped from the cell that he was being held in at Togiak on Saturday afternoon. He was being held on felony charges, the details of which have yet to be released.

As a result of his escape, further felony charges of Escape II have been leveled at Forbes.

Troopers report that as of Sunday, they have been unable to locate Forbes , and are asking the public in Togiak and surrounding areas to call AST at 800-478-5118 if they have information on his whereabouts. Callers can also contact the Togiak Police at 907-493-5212.





