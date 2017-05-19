Troopers Seek Info on Pilot Point Man Missing for Three Weeks

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

Troopers are seeking information on a Pilot Point man who has been missing since May 1st from that community.

Troopers received the report on Thursday from father of 25-year-old Gust Griechen IV, that his son has been missing from Pilot Point since for almost three weeks.

Although, it is thought by the father that Griechen may be in Dillingham, the troopers say that their investigation has revealed so far, that Griechen never left Pilot Point.

According to the report, Griechen was last seen on the afternoon of April 27th. At that time, he was seen wearing a blue coat and was also wearing a large pair of blue headphones. He was seen walking to Dago Creek near the community.

As the search efforts continue, troopers are asking for information about the whereabouts of Griechen IV, and persons are asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers Dillingham Post at 1-866-742-5641 or 1-907-842-5641.





