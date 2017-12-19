Widgetized Section

Troopers Seek Info on Stolen Dodge from Machen Road Area

Alaska Native News Dec 19, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are seeking information on a blue Chevy Equinox SUV that may be possibly connected with the theft of a vehicle from the  area of Machen Road that occurred on Monday morning, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch on Tuesday.

Troopers received a call reporting the theft of a gray 1998 Dodge 3500 flatbed at 4:16 pm on Monday afternoon. The owner said that the vehicle, with the license plate number GPQ417 had been stolen at approximately 11:30 that morning.

It was reported that there was approximately  $7,240 worth of tools and parts, as well as a Ruger 7mm rifle with a Zeiss 12×56 scope stolen with the vehicle.

It  was reported that the blue  SUV, that has a damaged hood and an LED light on the front grill had been seen driving in and out of the parking lot at the approximate time of the theft.

Persons with information in this case are encouraged to call Palmer-based troopers at 907-745-2131.


