Troopers Seek Information in Fairbanks Area Armed Home Robbery

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2017.

Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers are seeking information on a Steele Creek Road Robbery/Assault/Theft case that unfolded early in the morning on Friday, and request persons with information to come forward.

At 1 am on Friday morning, it was reported to troopers in Fairbanks that “three armed men entered a residence in the Steele Creek Road area.” During that invasion, the family was held at gunpoint, and during that time, the invaders assaulted two of the family members.

In the aftermath, the three men left the residence, and when they did so, they took with them property from the home valued at approximately $3,000.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information in this on-going investigation to please call the trooper post in Fairbanks at 451-5100.





