Troopers Seek Information in Meadow Lakes Laundromat Burglary

Alaska Native News Dec 20, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are seeking information on a late night burglary of a coin-operated laundry on 244 South Sylvan Road that occurred on Monday night where several hundred dollars of coins and cash were stolen from the business.

Troopers were alerted of a possible burglary in progress at that location at 10:25 pm on Monday night, but, when they responded to the scene, the burglars had come, broken in and committed their crime and were already gone.

The investigation at the scene found that the unidentified burglar or burglars had broken out the glass from the front door and gained entrance to the business. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole several hundred dollars in quarters and other cash.

Troopers are encouraging anyone with information on this crime to call in to the Alaska State Troopers or MATSU CrimeStoppers at 745-3333 or mscrimestoppers@mtaonline.net.





