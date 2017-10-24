Troopers Seek Noorvik Man on Felony DV Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

AST is seeking the whereabouts of a Noorvik man after he assaulted his girlfriend at her sister’s home in that community on Friday morning.

Troopers in Kotzebue were contacted by a 27-year-old Noorvik woman calling for help on the VHF at 7:45 am and responded to the community to find the caller upset and suffering from scratches on her back.

According to the woman’s report, she had gone to her sister’s home and slept there, when her boyfriend, Jason Ballot, age 34, went to that residence to get her to go back to the residence that they shared. When the woman refused to go with him back to the residence, Ballot assaulted her, the woman told troopers.

Troopers reported that Ballot had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the VPSO, and could not be located. As a result, the Kotzebue court granted an arrest warrant for Ballot. Because Ballot has numerous Assault IV with Injuries convictions on his record, this Assault-DV was elevated to a felony.

Persons with information on Ballot’s whereabouts are asked to call the AST in Kotzebue at 907-442-3222.





