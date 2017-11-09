Widgetized Section

Troopers Seek St Marys Man on Five Counts of Assault

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2017.

Alaska State troopers revealed on Wednesday that they are continuing to look for a St. Marys man who is said to have committed five counts of assault on the First of November.

Troopers reported that on the late afternoon of November 1, a report went in to them of a disturbance at a residence in St Marys. According to their investigation, that afternoon, 30-year-old Russel Cornelius, had assaulted a 30-year-old woman in that community. He had threatened he with a firearm and machete and had punched her, AST stated.

After that initial assault, Cornelius chased the woman and a female friend of hers after the victim fled with another female, age 28, in a vehicle. Cornelius chased the two, utilizing a four-wheeler, threatening them with a chain saw.


After the incident, Cornelius fled the area and troopers have yet to locate him after over a week.

AST reports that an arrest warrant for four counts of Assault III and one count of Assault IV has been issued.