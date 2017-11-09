Troopers Seek St Marys Man on Five Counts of Assault

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2017.

Alaska State troopers revealed on Wednesday that they are continuing to look for a St. Marys man who is said to have committed five counts of assault on the First of November.

Troopers reported that on the late afternoon of November 1, a report went in to them of a disturbance at a residence in St Marys. According to their investigation, that afternoon, 30-year-old Russel Cornelius, had assaulted a 30-year-old woman in that community. He had threatened he with a firearm and machete and had punched her, AST stated.

After that initial assault, Cornelius chased the woman and a female friend of hers after the victim fled with another female, age 28, in a vehicle. Cornelius chased the two, utilizing a four-wheeler, threatening them with a chain saw.





After the incident, Cornelius fled the area and troopers have yet to locate him after over a week.

AST reports that an arrest warrant for four counts of Assault III and one count of Assault IV has been issued.